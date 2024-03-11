Box office | ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ kicks way to the top with big debut weekend

Universal Pictures is enjoying success on multiple fronts, with the studio’s “Oppenheimer” receiving accolades at the Academy Awards and the release of “Kung Fu Panda 4” debuting at No. 1 in domestic theaters. The latest installment in the DreamWorks Animation franchise brought in $58.3 million over the weekend, outperforming all sequels except for the original film. Meanwhile, “Dune: Part Two” held strong in its second week, grossing $46 million and positioning itself for a long theatrical run. Other new releases such as “Imaginary” and “Cabrini” also made their mark at the box office. Overall, Universal Pictures is riding high on the success of its recent releases.

