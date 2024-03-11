Books about Black history, immigrants, LGBTQ themes found in trash outside Staten Island’s PS 55 elementary school

An investigation is currently underway after books covering topics like Black history and LGBTQ themes were found thrown out with critical notes attached to them at an elementary school on Staten Island. The Department of Education is looking into the matter and stated that public schools do not shy away from diverse books. While some parents question the appropriateness of certain subjects for elementary school students, others believe it is important for children to learn about different perspectives. The incident has sparked a discussion about the importance of diverse stories and voices in education. Natasha Capers from the Coalition for Educational Justice hopes the incident leads to more dialogue and understanding about why the books were discarded.

