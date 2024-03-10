Bong Joon-ho Plans to Create Anime Film

Director Bong Joon-ho is specialized in live-action cinema, but throughout his career he has dabbled in Japanese cinema and even animation, so his dream could come true.

Last week, the Crunchyroll Anime Awards were held, a sort of Oscars of anime where the best anime of the season, as well as characters and performers, are awarded. South Korean director Bong Joon-ho, known for films like Parasite (2019), was at the gala to present one of the awards.

In his speech, what caught most attention was when he shared his interest in entering the world of anime, stating: “I’m thinking of making an animated work in Japan.”

So far, Bong Joon-ho has only produced feature films in live-action. His career began with Incoherence in 1994, and continued with Barking Dogs Never Bite (2000), Memories of Murder (A Murderer’s Chronicle) (2003), and The Host (2006).

In 2008, he made his first Japanese feature film, Tokyo! (2008), with a Japanese and French cast. After Mother (2009), he returned to Japan to collaborate on the short film anthology 3.11 A Sense of Home (2012), which involved filmmakers like Naomi Kawase.

Bong Joon-ho gets closer to Japan and anime

In 2013, he made a stronger leap into the international market with the release of Snowpiercer (2013), starring Chris Evans and Tilda Swinton, an actress he collaborated with again in his next project: Okja (2017).

It was when he returned to South Korea to make Parasite that he triumphed worldwide, as his film was awarded four Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Now, among Bong Joon-ho’s next two projects are the live-action film Mickey 17, and an untitled GCI animated feature film produced in South Korea with a large budget that will focus on marine creatures.