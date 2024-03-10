Bong Joon-ho Excited to Create Anime After ‘Parasite’

Imagine the award-winning skills of South Korean director Bong Joon-ho, renowned for his Oscar triumph with ‘Parasite,’ diving into the world of anime. This is no longer just a dream. Known for his extraordinary talent for storytelling and cinematic flair, Bong recently sparked excitement at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024—an event that celebrates the finest in anime through the popular streaming platform. While he graced the stage to present an award, he shared a tantalizing tidbit: he’s considering the creation of an anime right in the heart of Japan.

This revelation has fans and cinephiles alike buzzing with anticipation. The thought of such a celebrated filmmaker venturing into the anime landscape is thrilling. But patience is key; before we see Bong Joon-ho’s anime imagination come to life, he has a packed agenda. His upcoming film, the enigmatic ‘Mickey 17,’ is on the horizon, sure to capture audiences with its 2025 release, starring the versatile Robert Pattinson. Plus, there’s a high-profile Korean animated film in the works, boasting one of the largest budgets ever for a South Korean cinematic production.

Bong Joon-ho didn’t become a household name overnight. His ascent to worldwide recognition was a gradual climb that took nearly two decades. ‘Parasite’ catapulted him into the global spotlight, snatching the Best Picture award at the 2020 Oscars, but his career is speckled with remarkable gems. Each film he has directed is a testament to his keen eye and unique vision. A standout in his repertoire is ‘Memories of Murder,’ which snagged him the Silver Shell for Best Director at the San Sebastián International Film Festival in 2003. This film is a part of Bong’s impressive collection that also features ‘Snowpiercer’ and ‘Okja,’ showcasing diverse casts and gripping narratives.

A constant in Bong Joon-ho’s work is the collaboration with actor Song Kang-ho, marking a powerhouse duo that graces his films with exceptional performances. While the details of ‘Mickey 17’ remain shrouded in mystery, the anticipation only grows, as audiences await another cinematic masterpiece from a truly privileged mind in cinema. So, stay tuned, because Bong Joon-ho’s journey into anime could be the start of another illustrious chapter in an already illustrious career.