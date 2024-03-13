Boeing overwrote surveillance footage of door plug repair, NTSB chair says

Boeing is under scrutiny for potentially tampering with surveillance footage from a repair facility where a door plug was reinstalled ahead of a blowout on an Alaska Airlines flight earlier this year. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has been requesting the footage to investigate the midflight scare but has not been provided with the necessary information. The NTSB still does not know which Boeing employees worked on the failed door plug of the flight. Boeing has stated they are cooperating with the investigation, but the absence of records could complicate the process. An NTSB preliminary report found that four bolts designed to prevent the door plug from falling off were missing before the incident. The agency will hold an investigative hearing on the door plug incident in August to determine the cause and make safety recommendations.

