Blue Dragon: Epic Collaboration of Toriyama, Uematsu & Sakaguchi

Akira Toriyama, the legendary creator of ‘Dragon Ball,’ sadly passed away a few days ago, leaving a lasting impression on countless fans across the globe. The news of his demise has struck a chord with millions who admired his work, but he has left behind a tangible legacy that’s here to stay. This legacy is celebrated in various forms, including a recent heartwarming tribute where a soccer team played in specially designed jerseys to honor him.

Toriyama wasn’t just about anime; his creative genius extended into the realm of video games as well. Among his contributions is the key role he played in the ‘Dragon Quest’ series, adding his unique artistic touch to the beloved franchise. But did you know he also worked on an Xbox 360 exclusive JRPG? It’s called ‘Blue Dragon,’ crafted by Mistwalker, the same studio that later developed ‘The Last Story’ for the Wii.

When you bring together the artistic prowess of Akira Toriyama, the musical genius of Nobuo Uematsu, and Hironobu Sakaguchi’s boundless imagination, you end up with something quite special. ‘Blue Dragon’ epitomizes this unique blend—a classic JRPG that features traditional turn-based combat, a sprawling world map knitting together various dungeons and cities, an unforgettable soundtrack, and characters that bear the unmistakable mark of Toriyama’s style, recognizable from just a glance.

The game ‘Blue Dragon’ initially received a mixed bag of reviews. Some criticized it for its easy difficulty level, which was later addressed with a downloadable update, and others took issue with the voice acting. Nevertheless, those who appreciate the genre in its most classic form discovered a rich and engaging adventure teeming with secrets waiting to be unraveled.

For those interested in experiencing ‘Blue Dragon’ for themselves, it’s important to note that the game was released exclusively for Xbox 360. No other platforms have seen its release, nor has the game been treated to a new version, remake, or remaster. However, there’s good news for enthusiasts looking to dive into this world: ‘Blue Dragon’ is backwards compatible, which means you can also enjoy it on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. While the standard cost of the game is 19.99 euros, keep an eye out for Xbox Offers, as it occasionally drops down to 4.99 euros—a steal for any fan of the genre or Akira Toriyama’s distinctive art.

In sum, Akira Toriyama’s creative influence has permeated far beyond the confines of anime, leaving a mark on the video game industry through titles like ‘Blue Dragon’. His passing is truly a loss, but his works continue to inspire and entertain new generations, ensuring that his legacy will live on for many years to come.