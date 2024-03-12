Billy Baldwin claps back at Sharon Stone over ‘Sliver’ movie producer sex claims

Actor Billy Baldwin has responded to Sharon Stone’s recent claims that she was asked to have sex with him during the filming of their movie “Sliver” in the early 1990s. Baldwin took to Twitter to question why Stone keeps bringing up his name and speculated on her intentions. He also mentioned having creative control over their sex scene in the movie and claimed he has “so much dirt” on Stone. Stone had originally mentioned the alleged incident in her 2021 memoir, “The Beauty of Living Twice,” but did not name Baldwin or producer Robert Evans, who has since passed away. Stone claimed that Evans pressured her to have sex with Baldwin for the benefit of the film and argued that Michael Douglas should have been cast instead. Stone’s representatives have not responded to the recent comments made by Baldwin.

