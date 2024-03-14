Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12

In the upcoming college basketball games, there are some interesting matchups to look out for. The Big Ten second round game between Minnesota and Michigan State is expected to be close, with Minnesota potentially being the underdog to watch. In the Big 12 quarterfinals, BYU is favored over Texas Tech, who will need a strong shooting performance to win. Seton Hall is favored over St. John’s in the Big East quarterfinals, with Seton Hall having the edge in physicality and mental toughness. USC is the underdog against Arizona in the Pac-12 quarterfinals, but they have been playing well recently and could cause problems for Arizona. Overall, these games promise to be exciting and unpredictable.

