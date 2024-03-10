Biden says he regrets referring to ‘an illegal’ and defends direct criticism of Supreme Court in State of the Union – NBC New York

President Joe Biden defended his criticism of the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health during an interview with MSNBC. He also expressed regret for using the term “illegal” to describe an undocumented immigrant accused of killing a nursing student. Biden’s campaign doubled down on attacks against former President Donald Trump and his Supreme Court justices. Biden also discussed his stance on immigration and his red line with Prime Minister Netanyahu regarding Israel’s actions in the Israel-Hamas war. Trump later mocked Biden’s apology for using the word “illegal” during a rally in Georgia.

