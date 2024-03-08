Biden delivers fiery State of the Union – NBC New York

President Joe Biden delivered a fiery State of the Union address, sparring with Republican hecklers and repeatedly criticizing former President Donald Trump. He focused on issues such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, abortion rights, the Covid pandemic, and the economy. Biden emphasized the theme of freedom and presented himself as a champion for democracy and equality. The speech was a chance for Biden to make a positive case for his presidency, amid concerns about his approval ratings and health. While unlikely to sway Republicans, the address aimed to energize Democrats and appeal to a wider audience.

