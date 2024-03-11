‘Better than high end!’ Shoppers love New Look saddle bag ‘you can style with loads’ that’s £1k cheaper than Chloé’s

As casual and athleisure styles become more popular, more women are opting for crossbody bags over larger tote and duffle designs. These bags complement relaxed fashion trends by being hands-free without sacrificing style. High-street retailers like New Look are creating affordable dupes of designer bags, including the £24.99 Brown Webbed Crossbody Saddle Bag, which has received rave reviews for its quality and style. The design is similar to Chloé’s Marcie small saddle bag, which costs £1,050. Saddle bags, originally used in equestrian culture, evenly distribute weight and are now incorporated into modern handbag designs. Shoppers are finding stylish and affordable alternatives to high-end designer bags, like a Marks & Spencer dupe of the Hermès Kelly.

Read more