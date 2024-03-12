Best Chris Brown ’11:11′ tickets 2024: Prices, dates, more

Chris Brown is gearing up for his ’11:11 Tour’ with special guests Arya Starr and Muni Long. Due to high demand, the tour has been expanded from 26 to 35 shows, including four arena concerts in New York and New Jersey. Tickets are available starting at $68 USD on Vivid Seats. Before he hits the road, Brown will be performing at J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival in April. His latest album “11:11” has been well received, reaching #1 on the Billboard R&B charts. Despite past controversies, Brown continues to have a successful music career. Other R&B stars hitting the road in 2024 include Usher, Trey Songz, and Mariah The Scientist.

Read more