Benjamin Franklin Trailer: Michael Douglas in New Apple TV+ Biopic

This spring, Apple TV+ will add Benjamin Franklin to its catalog, a new original series based on one of the most important historical figures in the United States.

To make the wait more enjoyable, the platform has shared the official trailer of Benjamin Franklin, which you can watch through the video we have included at the top of this content.

What to Expect from the New Apple TV+ Production

Under the direction of Timothy Van Patten (Master of the Air, Black Mirror, Game of Thrones) and with Michael Douglas (Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, The Kominsky Method, Open Range) leading the cast, the miniseries’ plot adapts Stacy Schiff’s book A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America.

The series takes us back to the year 1776, where Benjamin Franklin is globally known for his experiments with electricity. But his passion and power are put to the test when, with the independence of the United States hanging by a thread, he embarks on a secret mission to France.

At 70 years old and with no diplomatic experience, Benjamin Franklin managed to convince an absolute monarchy to endorse the United States’ democracy experiment.

“By virtue of his fame, charisma, and wit, Franklin outwitted British spies, French informers, and hostile compatriots to design the 1778 Franco-American alliance and the peace treaty with England in 1783.

The eight-year French mission is the most crucial service Franklin gave to his country. Diplomats and historians still consider it the greatest period of service by an ambassador in U.S. history; without French aid, the United States could not have won the Revolution,” details the series description.

In addition to Michael Douglas, the cast of Benjamin Franklin includes Noah Jupe (The Lady of the Lake, The Lost Boys, A Quiet Place Part II), Thibault de Montalembert (All Quiet on the Western Front, Alias, North Star), Daniel Mays (The Long Shadow, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nuggets), Ludivine Sagnier (Napoleon, Lupin), and Eddie Marsan (Back to Black, Playing God), among others.

With a total of eight episodes, Benjamin Franklin premieres on Apple TV+ catalog on April 12, 2024 with the release of three episodes, followed by a new episode every Friday until May 17. What did you think of the series trailer? Tell us in the comments.