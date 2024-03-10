Ben Stiller’s Top 3 Picks from His 100+ Film Career

Ben Stiller, a true New York native with the city’s spirit running through his veins, recently popped in as a guest on the ‘Roommates Show’ podcast. There, he sat down with Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, both members of the current New York Knicks team. As expected, the conversation floated effortlessly between two of Stiller’s greatest loves: cinema and basketball. During the chat, the hosts prompted Stiller to do something quite challenging: pick out his personal favorite movies from his extensive and remarkable career.

With the spotlight on him, selecting the top films was by no means an easy feat. At the age of 58, Stiller boasts an impressive resume, having directed over 20 movies, produced 50, and acted in 130, making this task as intriguing as it was intricate. Yet, Stiller enthusiastically shared his reflections.

Topping his list of favorites, Stiller lauded ‘Tropic Thunder’ as an exceptional blend of professional and personal fulfillment. He recalled the joy of working on set with a crew of colleagues he deeply admired. The film wasn’t just a job; it was an adventure with friends in the beautiful backdrop of Hawaii. But that wasn’t all. He also gave a nod to ‘Meet the Parents’ because it offered him the phenomenal opportunity to act alongside the legendary Robert De Niro. And let’s not overlook ‘Zoolander’—a film that initially puzzled audiences with its flamboyant protagonist, leaving Stiller at a loss for words when trying to describe the outrageous character he brought to life.

Peering into his vast filmography on IMDb, one would discover an array of memorable and well-recognized films interspersed between ‘Tropic Thunder’ and ‘Zoolander’. From the hilarious antics of ‘There’s Something About Mary’ to the night-time escapades of ‘Night at the Museum’, Ben Stiller’s career is undeniably brimming with hits.

For those interested in the cream of the crop, according to IMDb ratings, here’s a list of Ben Stiller’s best movies:

1. ‘The Royal Tenenbaums’ (Wes Anderson, 2001) – rated 7.6, available on Disney+.

2. ‘The Secret Life of Walter Mitty’ (Directed by Stiller in 2013) – rated 7.3, available on Disney+.

3. ‘Tropic Thunder’ (Also by Stiller, 2008) – rated 7.1, available on Disney+.

4. ‘There’s Something About Mary’ (Peter and Bobby Farrelly, 1998) – rated 7.1, available on Disney+.

5. ‘Meet the Parents’ (Jay Roach, 2000) – rated 7.

6. ‘The Zero Effect’ (Jake Kasdan, 1998) – rated 6.9.

7. ‘DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story’ (Rawson Marshall Thurber, 2004) – rated 6.7, available on Disney+.

8. ‘Flirting with Disaster’ (David O. Russell, 1996) – rated 6.7.

9. ‘Heavyweights’ (Steven Brill, 1995) – rated 6.6.

10. ‘Reality Bites’ (Directed by Stiller in 1994) – rated 6.6.

11. ‘Night at the Museum’ (Shawn Levy, 2006) – rated 6.5, available on Disney+.

12. ‘Zoolander’ (Directed by Stiller, 2001) – rated 6.5, available on Movistar+.

So there you have it: a glimpse into the high-flying career of one of Hollywood’s most beloved comedic actors and filmmakers. Whether you’re a fan looking to revisit his classics or a newcomer eager to explore his work, Ben Stiller’s films are a testament to his diverse talents and enduring appeal.