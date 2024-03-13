Beauty lovers go wild for an £8 dupe of the viral Dior lip oil that leaves you with the ultimate ‘plump & glossy’ pout

If you’ve been tempted by the popular Dior lip oil but don’t want to spend a fortune, there’s a budget-friendly alternative that shoppers are raving about. The e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil is available at Superdrug for only £8 and comes in seven different shades. The non-sticky formula nourishes and hydrates your lips while enhancing their natural color. With a 4.8 rating from over 1.3k happy customers, this lip oil is a hit among beauty lovers looking for a high-end dupe at a fraction of the cost. Keep an eye out for other great deals at Superdrug, such as a dupe of the Alien perfume for just £2.99 and a miracle Keratin shampoo for only £4.99.

