Bay Shore school bus driver arrest: Miguel Enrique Diaz is accused of sexually abusing young girl for six months

A school bus driver in Bay Shore, Long Island, has been arrested on charges of sexually abusing a young girl multiple times between May 2022 and October 2023. Miguel Enrique Diaz, 47, was charged with first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child and endangering the welfare of a child. The abuse was reported by a community therapist to detectives in the Special Victims Section. Parents are urged to contact authorities if they believe their child may have been a victim of Diaz. The investigation is ongoing.

