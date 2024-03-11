Baldur’s Gate 3 Companion Still in Early Access

There are quite a few users who agree that this is the companion that seems to still be in early access and there are several complaints about it.

Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC, Steam Deck, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S boasts reviews and success, but Larian also faces criticism for a companion that seems to still be in early access.

It’s clear that all games have favorite and hated characters, no matter their size. And that in a role-playing game based on Dungeon’s & Dragons was not going to be any different, it was clear.

Through Reddit, the user PerdiMeuHeadphone made a new post on the official CRPG subreddit to launch some complaints about the character.

Los discos duros externos más vendidos en Amazon España These are the best-selling external hard drives on Amazon Spain in different storage capacities. See listing

Under the title “Let’s be honest. Minthara is still in Early Access” says it all, complaining that the Baldur’s Gate 3 companion could offer much more and that is not seen in the game.

“This is not a post about how broken it is in forming new and different ways every two patches, it is about the content,” began the user mentioned earlier.

He claims that it’s about the content and how clear it is that “Larian has many plans for Minthara that go beyond some dialogues.”

The same user complains in the post that all of this makes sense if you look at how she was added to the game in a very peculiar way, but above all because of how her story progresses.

“Even if you play with her in slaughter in one of the routes it feels a bit incomplete compared even with Jaheira and Minsc,” he concludes.

He also adds that the same happens with Halsin “but to a lesser extent and mainly because Minthara exists and needs more interactions with her,” although this is more his opinion.

Does this BG3 companion seem to still be in early access?

One of the comments states that they recruited her in Act 2 and when interacting with her at the camp for the first time, they didn’t really understand who they were talking about.

“At this point, I really hope they add a larger patch focused on her and expand her content,” another commenter says.

But as it stands now, many Baldur’s Gate 3 players agree that Minthara is the companion that seems to still be in early access.