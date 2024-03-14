Avoiding the Stunned Frog Attack in Baldur’s Gate 3: Uncovering a Secret Treasure

We give you all the steps to complete the secret mission of the befuddled swamp frog in Baldur’s Gate 3, a mission that many users are missing out on.

There are plenty of small side missions that we can end up overlooking in Baldur’s Gate 3, some because they are very non-obvious and we end up missing them.

In fact, most players are skipping the secret treasure mission of the befuddled swamp frog in Baldur’s Gate 3, and it is very interesting that you do it.

It’s not that it’s a surprising treasure, but the truth is that most users are not completing this side mission of the befuddled swamp frog.

So we tell you the requirements you must meet and what you must do to complete the side mission of the befuddled swamp frog in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to avoid the befuddled frog attacking us in Baldur’s Gate 3 and leading us to a secret treasure

To do this, we must go to the swamp area, which is a little north of River Teahouse and south of Withered Village.

The problem with this side mission is that the vast majority of players talk to the frog before they have completed all of Ethel’s missions. If they talk to it before completing them, the frog will attack them and they will have lost the side mission and the treasure.

So, the first thing you must do is complete Ethel’s two missions and then talk to the frog.

Once completed we talk to the frog and you will see that it will not attack us, and on top of that, we can have a dialogue, and you must select: “I’m glad I could help.”

First, do not forget to use the corresponding spell to talk to animals or no dialogue will appear.

When we finish the dialogue, we will have to follow the frog to the location of a small treasure.

It’s actually a little bag with some interesting things including gold and a few scrolls.

It’s nothing special but you will have completed one of those small missions that most users are missing out on.

Are you playing Baldur’s Gate 3? If so, you’ll surely be interested in knowing how to get these Twitch Drops rewards, the news about Baldur’s Gate 1 and 2 coming to Game Pass, or the possibility of a new installment of Divinity by Larian.