Welcome to the world of “Dune: Part 2,” the massive hit of 2024 that’s creating waves of excitement and praise among moviegoers and film critics globally. In this cinematic landscape, there’s one star on the rise who’s begun the year with unparalleled success—Austin Butler. Known for his captivating screen presence, Butler’s performances in “Dune” and “Masters of the Air” have captured attention, especially his portrayal of the cunning Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in director Denis Villeneuve’s masterpiece.

In a candid conversation with NME, Butler peeled back the layers of his performance, crediting two celebrated actors for their impact on his preparation for “Dune”: Gary Oldman and Heath Ledger. Speaking of influence, Butler remarks, “I’ve always been drawn to Gary Oldman’s transformative roles. His work in films like ‘Léon: The Professional,’ ‘True Romance,’ and ‘The Fifth Element’ has left a lasting impression on me. And when it comes to Heath Ledger, we often reflect on his playful approach to characters. It’s not about emulating specific traits, but rather channeling a broader source of inspiration.”

Diving deeper into his experience with “Dune,” Butler opens up about the nuances of playing the antagonist. He discusses the importance of finding sympathy for his character, Feyd-Rautha, explaining, “It’s that intriguing paradox where the villain never sees himself as such. He’s convinced he’s the protagonist of his own narrative. Deconstructing a character’s humanity like this can be complex; it requires you to shed all judgments and truly inhabit their drive and rationale. Villeneuve and I spent considerable time dissecting these layers.”

Butler’s admiration for the director runs deep. He describes Villeneuve’s exhaustive precision, noting, “Denis is a filmmaker with an eye for the minutest details. His thoughtfulness permeates everything. His sets are alive with a singular energy—everyone has full confidence in him. He runs a smooth operation, showcasing his authoritative command of filmmaking.”

“Dune: Part 2” is more than just a movie; it’s a cultural phenomenon that’s redefining what audiences expect from science fiction epics. With artists like Austin Butler at the helm, delivering performances under the guidance of directors like Denis Villeneuve, the future of cinema continues to shine ever so brightly across screens around the world.