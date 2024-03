At least 50 people were injured on a LATAM Airlines flight from Sydney to Auckland due to a “technical problem” that caused a “strong movement” on the plane. The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner landed safely in Auckland, where emergency services treated the injured passengers and crew. One person is in serious condition, while the others suffered minor to moderate injuries. The cause of the incident is still under investigation as both Boeing and LATAM have yet to provide further details.

