In a recent column by amNewYork Metro in conjunction with the MTA, questions were posed about subway service during the Mets home opener at Citi Field, the history behind naming stations after multiple streets, and the wrapping of subway cars with ads.

For the Mets home opener, robust subway service will be in place, with trains operating every 2-4 minutes. Additional service will also be provided after evening games on the 7 line.

The history behind naming stations after multiple streets, such as 174-175 Sts and 182-183 Sts, dates back to the design choices made by the Independent Subway System (IND) in the 1930s and 1940s to improve rider orientation within the city and the subway system.

Regarding the wrapping of subway cars with ads, Outfront Media, the MTA’s advertising licensee, manages all advertising and train wraps in the transit system, with the ability to wrap both the exterior and interior of trains.

