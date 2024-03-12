Arsenal vs Porto – Champions League last 16 LIVE: Gunners look to flip tie on head in huge second leg – updates

Arsenal will be facing a tough second leg at the Emirates Stadium against Porto, with their European chances in jeopardy. Despite being heavy favorites, Porto’s late goal in the first leg has given them a significant advantage. Mikel Arteta’s team will need to put on a strong performance to secure a spot in the next round. The match can be streamed live on Discovery+ and will be broadcast on TNT Sport 1. The starting lineups for both teams are yet to be announced. Fans looking to place bets on the game can take advantage of the best free bet sign up offers from UK bookmakers.

