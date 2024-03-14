Arsenal legend returns to Emirates for first time in five years to watch David Raya’s Champions League heroics

Returning to the Emirates Stadium for the first time in five years, former Arsenal player Aaron Ramsey watched as the Gunners secured a dramatic Champions League quarter-final spot with a penalty shootout victory over Porto. Ramsey, who left Arsenal for Juventus in 2019, believes Mikel Arteta’s team deserves to be back in the top tier of European football. With Arsenal also performing well in the Premier League, Ramsey praised Arteta and his players for their progress. Reflecting on his time at Arsenal, Ramsey highlighted his FA Cup final-winning goals as career highlights and selected a five-a-side team of former Arsenal teammates, including Koscielny, Cazorla, Ozil, Giroud, and Fabregas.

Read more