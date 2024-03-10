‘Are they flying Southwest?’ Charles Barkley rants as NBA on TNT star slams Denver Nuggets for White House snub

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley criticized the Denver Nuggets for canceling their trip to the White House after winning their first championship title. Barkley called it disrespectful and emphasized that visiting the White House is an honor and privilege, regardless of who is in office. He believes that teams should always go to the White House, regardless of any scheduling conflicts or personal opinions. Barkley highlighted his own missed opportunity to visit the White House in 1992 and mentioned other championship teams that had attended in recent years.

