Are there benefits to going ‘boy sober’? Here’s the best way to take a break from dating men

Gen Z singles are redefining dating norms by going “boy sober” and committing to kicking toxic dating habits. Comedian Hope Woodard coined the term and made it her New Year’s resolution to focus on personal growth instead of pursuing romantic pursuits. Woodward’s rules for going boy sober include no dating apps, no dates, no exes, and no hookups. The trend has been praised as empowering by relationship experts, who emphasize the importance of self-reflection, personal growth, and finding validation from within while on this journey. The concept has inspired a live comedy and storytelling act called “Boysober” where stand-ups share their romantic grievances with men in a humorous way.

