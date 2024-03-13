Apple Allows Side Loading of Apps and Shakes Up iOS Rules, but Struggles with EU Laws

Last week, Apple released iOS 17.4, an update designed to meet all the demands of the European Digital Services Law. This update not only lifted the ban on downloading third-party applications, but also made it easier to change the default browser and provided other benefits for Apple users in Europe. However, the recent news surrounding Apple has caused a stir, with many feeling that Apple is improvising more than necessary.

After banning the Epic Games developer account, Europe took action to study the case and ultimately approved the possibility for Fortnite creators to establish their own digital store within the Apple ecosystem. This move has piqued the interest of many, and further actions taken by Apple show that the company is adapting on the fly. One such example is the implementation of sideloading, a method that has recently been accepted and will benefit developers creating iPhone applications.

According to a recent publication on Techspot, Apple has made it easier for app creators to set up an exclusive closed market for their software, an open market that anyone can join, or distribute their app through a website. As long as they adhere to Apple’s policies, developers can sell and supply software from an independent site. External stores are not required to sell competitors’ products, allowing stores like the Epic store to sell only self-developed games and applications.

However, developers must meet two specific requirements in order to offer downloads through an external website. They must be active members of the Apple Developer Program for at least two years, and their app must have reached 1 million installations on iOS in the previous year. If these requirements are met, companies can implement the option authorized by Apple.

Overall, Apple’s recent updates and decisions show a willingness to adapt to changing circumstances and cater to the needs of developers and users alike. It will be interesting to see how these changes impact the Apple ecosystem in the coming months.