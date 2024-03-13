AOC announces more than $7.5 million in funding for future Bronx renovations and plans – Bronx Times

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has announced more than $7.5 million in funding for various improvement projects in the Bronx. These projects include renovating a former movie theater in Co-op City to create an enrichment hub for children and young adults, developing a food hub in Hunts Point to distribute produce to underserved communities, and revitalizing playgrounds and public spaces in the area. The funding will also support new elevators at a senior residence, restroom upgrades at a library, and environmental improvements along the Hutchinson River. Ocasio-Cortez stated that these projects aim to make life better for residents in the Bronx and Queens, and the total funding secured for these projects is over $12 million.

