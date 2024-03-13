Anunoby returns, Hart delivers another triple-double as Knicks rout 76ers 106-79

In a game against the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby returned from an 18-game absence due to a right elbow injury and scored 14 points. Josh Hart had a triple-double with 20 points, 19 rebounds, and 10 assists, leading the Knicks to a 106-79 victory. Jalen Brunson added 20 points and nine assists. The Knicks improved to 13-2 in games that Anunoby has played in since being acquired from Toronto. Despite missing injured starters Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson, the Knicks have held their opponents below 80 points in three straight games for the first time since the 2000-01 season. The Madison Square Garden crowd cheered Anunoby’s return, and the Knicks shot well, improving their performance from a previous game against the 76ers. Philadelphia struggled without NBA scoring leader Joel Embiid and coach Nick Nurse expressed disappointment in his team’s effort. The Knicks dominated the game and extended their lead, ultimately winning by a significant margin.

