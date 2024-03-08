Antonio Brown slammed after posting fakes of Taylor Swift kissing him as fans tell ex-NFL star ‘this is sick’

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is stirring up controversy once again with an AI-generated photo depicting himself kissing Taylor Swift in a cheerleader outfit. The crude cartoon infuriated Swift fans, who quickly criticized Brown’s post. This isn’t the first time Brown has posted controversial content, as he previously targeted Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen during their divorce. Concerns about Brown’s mental status have been raised, as he continues to make headlines for his provocative social media behavior. It remains to be seen how other NFL players, like Travis Kelce, will respond to Brown’s latest antics. Fans are eagerly awaiting Swift’s reaction to the post.

