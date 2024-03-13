Anthony Cooper allegedly fatally hits Anastasia Rayborn with car after fight

A tragic incident unfolded in New Orleans, where a motorist, Anthony Cooper, allegedly slammed into his girlfriend, Anastasia Rayborn, sending her crashing through a wall and killing her after a heated argument. Cooper is facing second-degree murder charges for the incident. Rayborn and Cooper had a tumultuous relationship, and her family had ongoing concerns about the toxicity of their relationship. The fatal incident was initially classified as a car accident but was later reclassified as a homicide. Rayborn leaves behind a 2-year-old toddler. Cooper was taken into custody by the police at the scene of the incident. Rayborn’s sister remembered her as a “beautiful angel.”

