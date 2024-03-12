Angela Bassett ‘gobsmacked’ Jamie Lee Curtis won Oscar over her: ‘Supreme disappointment’

Angela Bassett revealed that she felt “gobsmacked” after losing the 2023 Oscar for Best Supporting Actress to Jamie Lee Curtis. Despite being a favorite for the award, Bassett expressed disappointment but aimed to handle it gracefully. She was criticized for not giving Curtis a standing ovation, but later won an honorary Oscar in 2024. Bassett reflected on the loss and showed support for her co-star Austin Butler. Despite the disappointment, Bassett acknowledged the need to handle disappointment with grace and kindness.

