Angel Reese defends not coming to teammate’s aid in LSU-South Carolina fight: ‘Person at my status”

Angel Reese issued an apology for not standing up for her teammate during a scuffle at the SEC tournament championship game. The incident occurred after South Carolina star Kamilla Cardoso aggressively shoved an LSU player. Cardoso also issued an apology. Despite the win, the Gamecocks will be without Cardoso for the first round of the NCAA tournament due to a fighting penalty. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley apologized for the incident and stated that emotions got out of hand. The Gamecocks are expected to be the No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament.

