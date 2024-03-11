Andy Cohen Recalls Hilarious Moment Patti LuPone Confessed To Having Crabs “Twice” On ‘WWHL’

During a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen revisited some of the most iconic crab moments in Bravo history. The countdown included Craig Conover’s crab pillows on Southern Charm, Kenya Moore’s “shellfish behavior” on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and a shocking confession from Broadway star Patti LuPone about having crabs. The segment also highlighted a hilarious incident with Patti LaBelle and a plate of crabs on the show. Cohen couldn’t help but laugh at the memories, showcasing the humor and unexpected moments that Bravo shows often deliver. You can catch Watch What Happens Live on Bravo and stream new episodes the next day on Peacock.

