Anatomy of a Fall star Messi the dog stuns eagle-eyed Oscars viewers as he appears to ‘clap’ for nominees in odd moment

Iconic dog Messi stole the show at the 96th annual Academy Awards when he appeared to be clapping with his paws during Robert Downey Jr.’s acceptance speech. Social media went wild with fans howling at the unexpected moment. The Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, saw Oppenheimer and Poor Things leading the nominations, while performances by Ryan Gosling and Billie Eilish added to the entertainment. In the end, Oppenheimer took home several awards, including Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. and Best Original Screenplay. Messi’s presence added an unexpected and delightful element to the star-studded event.

Read more