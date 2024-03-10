‘Anatomy of a Fall’ is nominated for 5 Oscars including best picture, best director, best actress for Sandra Hüller

“Anatomy of a Fall” has been nominated for five Oscars this year, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress for Sandra Hüller. The film tells the compelling story of a wife on trial for killing her husband, with Hüller delivering a performance that captivates audiences. The script, written by Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, cleverly combines a battle of the sexes with a courtroom thriller. The film has also received nominations for Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing. Hüller’s talent and the film’s gripping storyline have cemented its place as a standout in the world of cinema.

