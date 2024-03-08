America’s most affordable grocery stores in 2024, ranked

Food costs are on the rise and are taking up a larger portion of the average American budget. A study by BravoDeal found that grocery prices can vary significantly across different supermarket chains, with Aldi being the most affordable option. Other affordable options included Lidl, Trader Joe’s, and Walmart. On the other hand, more expensive stores like Whole Foods and Sam’s Club were found to be pricier. Costco, a popular favorite for many, did not make the list of the top 10 most affordable chains. The study aimed to highlight the best options available for consumers looking to save money on groceries.

