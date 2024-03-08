American Pickers’ Danielle Colby wows fans with ‘amazing’ curves and stomach tattoos as she dances in burlesque outfit

American Pickers star Danielle Colby recently caused a stir on social media by flaunting her curves in a sexy burlesque outfit. In a video shared on Instagram, the 48-year-old went braless in a bejeweled top and pearly bottoms, twerking and shaking her hips for the camera. Fans couldn’t get enough of Danielle’s look, with many calling her “amazing” and “beautiful.” This is not the first time Colby has shown off her fit figure online, as she recently posted a photo of herself in a shimmery ensemble and a video in lingerie promoting her OnlyFans account. Fans continue to swoon over the star’s posts, impressed by her confidence and style.

