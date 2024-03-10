‘American Fiction’ is nominated for 5 Oscars including best picture, best actor for Jeffrey Wright

“American Fiction,” adapted from the 2001 book “Erasure,” has been nominated for five Oscars this year, including Best Picture and Best Actor in both a leading and supporting role. The film, directed by Cord Jefferson, features Jeffrey Wright in his best and most bracing role to date as Monk, a Black novelist frustrated by the public’s preference for stories that play into stereotypes. The film is a rush of fresh comic thinking, offering a satirical take on the industry. In addition to the acting nominations, the film is also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Score. ABC News’ Peter Travers contributed to the report, which is copyrighted by OnTheRedCarpet.com.

Read more