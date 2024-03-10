‘Always be there’… Erik ten Hag says he has signed a really reliable player for Manchester United

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praised Jonny Evans for his performance against Everton, highlighting the importance of having a reliable player like him in the squad. Evans, who is 36 years old, has been consistently delivering solid performances for the team despite his age. However, the reliance on an older player raises concerns about the club’s lack of depth and should prompt them to explore other options for the future. While Evans has been a valuable asset, Manchester United cannot solely depend on him to carry them through the season.

