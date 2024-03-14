Alone in the Dark Creators Reveal Game Campaign Lengths

Alone in the Dark rescues the characters and plots of the original 90s trilogy, adapting the classic horror game from Infogrames to modern times.

In a week, the terrors of Alone in the Dark will return to PC and consoles with a fresh coat of paint, following the path set by Capcom with the remakes of Resident Evil (which have also been adopted by Konami for Silent Hill 2 Remake).

Alone in the Dark, a reboot of the legendary horror saga born in 1992, will arrive on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on March 20, aiming to adjust to modern times.

To achieve this, the folks at Pieces Interactive have opted for a cast composed of big names, such as David Harbour as Edward and Jodie Comer as Emily.

Both will venture into the Derceto mansion to explore the inspired horrors from the H.P. Lovecraft mythology that we first experienced in the 90s.

Published by THQ Nordic, this reboot follows (not only in gameplay) Capcom’s formula that has worked so well with Resident Evil.

In a new Steam post, the creators of Alone in the Dark have clarified some doubts about the new version of the horror classic, a week before its arrival in stores.

Good things, when short, are twice as good

Alone in the Dark is a reboot of the franchise created by Infogrames in 1992, which ignores events after the original trilogy to breathe new life into the horror series.

The creators have confirmed that the game has no online or multiplayer component, and at the moment, there are no plans for it to be released on subscription services and more platforms.

Therefore, the two campaigns (one starring Edward and the other Emily) represent the only way to play this reboot. This will delight purists.

How long will the two campaigns last? Pieces Interactive has revealed this information, although, as always, it depends on the pace of play and the level of difficulty you choose.

”If you focus solely on the main story, a playthrough will take you approximately eight hours, but keep in mind that you will need at least two playthroughs to complete the entire story (one as Edward, the other as Emily)”.

Each campaign of Alone in the Dark will last around 8 hours, which means the total game length (pending replay) is about 16 hours, which is not bad at all.

In this sense, it is reminiscent of Resident Evil 2 Remake, as Leon and Claire’s campaigns could also be completed in about 8 hours each (more or less like the 1998 original).

Other interesting details include the use of Unreal Engine 4 to develop the game, the possible verified support for Steam Deck, the option to choose between performance/quality mode, or that the digital soundtrack can be purchased separately.

Alone in the Dark will hit stores on March 20, available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It is not necessary to have played the three classic games (released in 1992, 1993, and 1994) to understand the story, but there will be some nods and tributes for veteran fans.