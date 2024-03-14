Alaska Iditarod dog sled race marred by three deaths and moose attack with winner forced to shoot wild animal dead

The historic Alaskan dog sled race, the Iditarod, was won by musher Dallas Seavey for a record sixth time. However, his victory was marred by the deaths of three dogs and an attack by a wild moose on his team during the race. Animal rights groups, including PETA, have called for the event to be banned due to the deaths of eight dogs in total during this year’s race and training. Seavey also faced a two-hour penalty for not following race rules after having to kill the moose in self-defense. The controversy surrounding the race has sparked outrage and debate about the treatment of dogs in the competition.

