Alan Brazil baffled by claims of in-work club boss replacing Erik ten Hag at Manchester United

This weekend’s game between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford is crucial for manager Erik ten Hag’s future at the club. If Manchester United lose, calls for his replacement will likely increase. One name that has been suggested as a possible replacement is Thomas Tuchel, currently at Bayern Munich. However, this suggestion has left pundit Alan Brazil baffled. Liverpool, on the other hand, are looking to win every trophy possible this season, especially with manager Jurgen Klopp set to leave at the end of the campaign. The outcome of this weekend’s game could have a significant impact on both teams’ seasons and the future of Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

