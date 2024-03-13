Hey, fellow geeks and gamers! I’ve got some bittersweet news and cool discussions to dive into, so grab your favorite snack and settle in for a lengthy but easy-going read.

Recently, we were hit with the kind of news that stops you in your tracks: Akira Toriyama, the legendary mind behind beloved series like ‘Dragon Ball,’ ‘Dr. Slump,’ and ‘Sand Land,’ has passed away at 68. It’s a tough pill to swallow, as his creativity has touched the lives of many across the globe. And you bet we took a moment on the MeriPodcast 17×24 to reflect on how this manga master’s work has shaped us. We shared personal stories, fond memories, and the impact Toriyama’s work had on our childhoods and beyond.

But we’re not just about nostalgia here; we mix in some current fun, too! Did you celebrate Mar10 Day last Sunday? We sure did, and we chatted about all things Super Mario. Speaking of current happenings, ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ has some fresh content coming our way this summer, and we’re here to give you the scoop on that—because who doesn’t like free stuff?

Oh, and did I mention a little trip to Paris? Yep, we were one of the lucky two to jet off and get our gaming hands on ‘Top Spin 2K25’. We’ve got the down-low and first impressions of our experience, and we’re itching to tell you all about it.

Let’s break down the latest episode of the MeriPodcast 17×23, because there’s a bunch of good stuff you’ll want to hear about:

**Introduction**

– The podcast kicks off with a warm welcome and a bit of what to expect.

**Headlines**

– We’ve got the full rundown of Mar10 Day announcements at 07:56.

– Hear what PlayStation and Xbox bigwigs are predicting for gaming’s future at 12:19.

– And at 20:15, learn all about the new ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ content dropping this summer.

**A Lively Debate**

– At 28:14, we take a deep dive into Akira Toriyama’s enduring legacy.

– Then at 39:31, we discuss our personal favorite Mario games—and believe me, everyone has an opinion!

**Game of the Week**

– Jump to 1:03:25 for our ‘Top Spin 2K25’ insights—you won’t want to miss them.

**Wrapping Up**

– We open the mic to you at 1:16:40.

– At 1:33:22, we gauge the chances of ‘Persona 6’ hitting us next year with a semi-open world—exciting, right?

– Don’t miss the week’s recommendation at 1:28:27.

– And we bid you farewell (for now) at 1:31:20.

