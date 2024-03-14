Akira Toriyama’s Health Update: Insights on His Condition

In the world of manga and anime, few names are as revered as Akira Toriyama, the mastermind behind the iconic series “Dragon Ball” and “Dr. Slump.” His untimely passing shocked fans worldwide, but until recently, little was known about the circumstances that led to his death. Now, additional details have emerged that shed light on his final days.

Akira Toriyama faced a serious health challenge that, until now, had been kept relatively private. It has been disclosed through a report by Atsushi Okamura from the Chunichi Shimbun that Toriyama had been battling a brain tumor. His diagnosis necessitated surgery, which he had optimistically scheduled for the upcoming year. This information came to light during a conversation with Takashi Matsuyama, a close associate and one of Toriyama’s assistants during the serialization of “Dragon Ball.”

In a touching personal anecdote, the article described how Matsuyama-san had remarried the previous fall and asked Toriyama to be his best man. Toriyama accepted with delight, and it was during their time together that he mentioned his forthcoming surgery with a nonchalant attitude, downplaying the gravity of the situation by noting that the surgery would take place overseas and seemed confident it wasn’t a serious concern. Despite this, Matsuyama recalled that Toriyama was struggling with the attempt to give up smoking, revealing a more human side of the legendary creator with his simple confession, “I need a cigarette.”

Matsuyama shared fond memories of working with Toriyama, reflecting on how their shared passion for model kits led to their collaboration. Toriyama recognized Matsuyama’s remarkable talent in this hobby and invited him to join his team, prompting Matsuyama to leave his job at a design agency and relocate closer to his new mentor’s residence. The bond formed through their shared interests and creative work was strong and enduring.

Reminiscing about their days working on “Dragon Ball,” Matsuyama painted a picture of a casual and familial work environment. The duo would spend afternoons in the studio, listening to radio programs they had recorded, sharing laughter, and winding down with video games during breaks. Matsuyama depicted this atmosphere as free-spirited and homely, a testament to the relaxed and nurturing workspace Toriyama fostered.

Toriyama’s personality, as described by Matsuyama, was a blend of humility and tenacity. He was never one to display arrogance, yet he stood firm and battled fiercely with editors over his creative work, taking pride in his artistic integrity without being overbearing. This balance of traits significantly influenced Matsuyama, who admired and drew inspiration from Toriyama’s demeanor.

In reflecting on his time with Toriyama, Matsuyama expressed profound gratitude for the experiences and lessons learned from the great sensei. To him, working side by side with Akira Toriyama was like living in a dream, an incredible journey that had a lasting impact on his life and career. He closed his tribute with a powerful sentiment: “Everything I know, I learned from him.”

The legacy of Akira Toriyama is more than just the series and characters he created; it is also the profound influence he had on those who worked with him, the inspiration he gave his fans, and the unwavering commitment to his craft that continues to resonate in the hearts of manga and anime enthusiasts across the globe.