Akira Toriyama Reflects on Health and Past Lifestyle

The beloved Akira Toriyama, whose work has had a profound impact on the world of manga and anime, has sadly passed away. His influential creations, particularly Dragon Ball, have touched the lives of millions worldwide, transcending the typical confines of their genres. Ironically, despite the reach of his work, Toriyama’s sudden death was something he himself didn’t expect to impact so many globally.

The recent Tokyo Anime Award Festival 2024 featured what was meant to be a celebratory moment for Toriyama, as the famous mangaka was to be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Fans and colleagues expected to see him receive the accolade in person, but instead, they were treated to a poignant homage to his legacy, coupled with the unveiling of what’s thought to be his last known interview.

The Twitter account @SupaChronicles shared this significant interview, painting a picture of a man who was grappling with his mortality. Toriyama expressed his gratitude and his concerns, saying, “I would like to thank everyone who has supported me so far! I’m not sure how much more I can do as I’m not very confident in my health, probably due to my lifestyle when I was younger, but I will try my best to create more interesting works, so please continue to support me!”

Despite his health issues and humble nature, Toriyama admitted to feeling somewhat out of place with the adulation he received for his connection to anime. “To be honest, I have never had much interest in anime, and I didn’t watch much of it even when my work became an animated format. I apologize to the staff,” he confessed. His modesty shone through the laughter when he reflected on being asked to review a script for a Dragon Ball animated movie, joking about leaving the challenging parts to the staff.

In the midst of the tribute, Toriyama’s profound respect for the late Toyoo Ashida, a legendary anime director, animator, and designer, came to light. Ashida, known for gems like Vampire Hunter D and Fist of the North Star, worked with Toriyama on projects that clearly left an indelible mark on him. He fondly remembered their collaboration, particularly on projects like ‘Dr. Slump and Arale-chan: Hoyoyo! City of Dreams, Mechapolis’, and how Ashida’s quick and careful drawing style influenced his own work, helping him to streamline the production of Dragon Ball.

Akira Toriyama’s genuine delight was evident when he spoke about his unforeseen deep involvement with the new Dragon Ball series. “Dragon Ball Daima was originally planned without me, but by giving a few pieces of advice, I ended up getting deeply involved in the project without realizing it,” he remarked with enthusiasm, delighted at the series’ mixture of intense action and rich content.

Toriyama’s passing has left a void that fans and the anime community will deeply feel. His humility, his unique talent, and ultimately, his incredible mark on the industry, will continue to live on through his works that will be cherished for generations to come. Celebrations like the Tokyo Anime Award Festival 2024 ensure that while the artist may be gone, the impact of Akira Toriyama’s legacy will never be forgotten.