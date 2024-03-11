Airbnb bans the use of indoor security cameras

Airbnb has announced a global ban on indoor security cameras in listings, regardless of their purpose or prior disclosure. The platform previously allowed indoor security cameras in common areas as long as they were clearly disclosed, but they were never allowed in sleeping areas or bathrooms. The new policy, created in consultation with guests, hosts, and privacy experts, aims to provide greater clarity and reassurance to the Airbnb community. Hosts who currently have indoor security cameras have until April 30 to remove them, with consequences such as listing or account removal for those who violate the new policy. Outdoor security cameras, such as doorbell cameras, will still be permitted but hosts must disclose their presence to guests. The change comes after ongoing frustration from travelers and a recent “Saturday Night Live” skit that humorously highlighted the issue of security cameras in Airbnb listings.

Read more