Agent hints at West Ham or Crystal Palace move for 13-goal striker this summer

Denis Dragus, the striker for Gazientep, is being targeted for a summer move to the Premier League, with his agent suggesting West Ham United or Crystal Palace as potential destinations. The agent, Florin Manea, is known for securing big moves for his clients and sees Dragus as having the potential to thrive in the Premier League. Dragus has been in impressive form, scoring 13 goals in all competitions this season, making him an attractive option for clubs looking for attacking additions. It remains to be seen if West Ham or Crystal Palace will make a move for Dragus, but the prospect of a move to England seems promising for the Romanian international.

