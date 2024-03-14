Affordable HyperX 7.1 Sound Headphones for Gaming

The HyperX brand has been delighting gamers around the world for years with quality products of all kinds. From monitors to mice and keyboards, webcams, mouse pads, controllers, microphones, and all sorts of accessories. Although perhaps its most prestigious category is its headphones.

The HyperX headphones, any of those available in their extensive range of products, are a guarantee of quality. Both their sound quality and the comfort of all their headphones have been internationally recognized by both players and analysts. In other words, there is no pair of HyperX headphones that are low quality.

One of their most successful products has been the HyperX Cloud II, which despite having a very affordable price provide an auditory experience similar to higher-priced ranges of other brands. And what’s more, they are currently at a 40% discount on Amazon, almost half the price of the already competitive original price they were released with onto the market.

These surround sound 7.1 headphones are perfect for gaming, but also for work, and are economical.

Sound quality and comfort in an immersive product

The HyperX Cloud II features a 7.1 system that will create surround sound so you can fully immerse yourself in the video game you are enjoying. Whether playing FIFA, a racing game, or a round of Fortnite, these headphones will make you escape from the real world so that any virtual world you are in comes to life in your ears.

To achieve great sound quality, the HyperX Cloud II features 53mm transducers specifically designed and calibrated for the size of each earcup, on which an adjustable aluminum structure will provide a perfect fit, adaptable to all types of heads. And don’t worry about ear pain, because the HyperX Cloud II features viscoelastic foam that the house brand provides so that friction and pressure are not a problem during long gaming sessions.

The surround effect of these headphones is achieved thanks to a small sound station that connects by cable to your PS4, PS5, Mac, or PC, as well as to the headphones themselves. This is perhaps one of its most important handicaps, that they are not wireless, but this will not be a problem for those who do not need to get up from the chair or the while playing, and for those who value sound quality above all. Because, indeed, wired headphones always have superior audio quality to their wireless siblings.

Say goodbye to your friends’ complaints about your bad voice

Have you ever been playing online and your friends tell you that your voice sounds horrible? We know how you feel, and that’s why you might fall in love with the noise-canceling microphone included in this HyperX model. A microphone that will provide your fellow players with clear and crisp audio, without the annoying interference or cuts of cheap headphones.

In addition, the microphone is detachable. You can leave it in place through a standard Jack 3.5 connection, or remove it from the headphone to store it when you are playing solo and don’t want it to get in the way of your favorite snack. Although, if you want, you can always move it away from your mouth thanks to its adjustable body, being able to place it at the perfect distance from your lips to be heard perfectly.

As you can see, these headphones have practically everything you could ask for in a good headset. They are comfortable, the sound quality is guaranteed thanks to the quality of the HyperX brand products, their materials will make them last more than one generation, you can use them on multiple platforms, and on top of that, they have an offer that makes them a real bargain. Were you looking for headphones but couldn’t decide and didn’t want to spend a lot of money? Think no more.

Buy HyperX Cloud II on Amazon at a 40% discount