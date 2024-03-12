Affordable Alien-inspired Casio Watch: The Ripley Edition

Who doesn’t know the CASIO watch brand? Surely, whether you are young or old, you have had some of their watches near you at some point in your life. A range of products that are part of the popular culture of several generations and today may surprise you with a very emblematic model that made history in the world of cinema.

We are talking about the CASIO Digital A100WEF-1AEF, a name that may sound boring, but if we tell you that it was the watch that saved Lieutenant Ripley’s life in the iconic science fiction saga Alien, perhaps that will help you understand why this model is so special. And it’s not every day that you have the opportunity to check the time on a watch that is xenomorph-proof.

And not just xenomorphs-proof, but also budget-friendly, because if the CASIO product range is already quite affordable compared to other watch brands, this particular model is currently discounted on Amazon to make it an even more irresistible offer.

CASIO Digital 100WEF-1AEF on Amazon

A science fiction style for men and women

The CASIO Digital A100WEF-1AEF is a watch designed for both men and women, as it features a unisex design that perfectly combines the silver tone of its case with the high-quality black plastic of its strap. These tones create an elegant finish with futuristic reminiscences, as the watch is made of stainless steel and has a quartz glass display.

The main distinguishing feature in the design of this watch is its four front buttons, with which CASIO pays homage to the historic F ‐ 100, the first watch the company made with a resin case. However, unlike its predecessor, the model at hand comes with metal buttons, giving it a vintage style but with a more modern format.

These buttons will allow you to navigate through the watch menus and access all its features, which despite having a retro style, include everything necessary for today’s users. You will find the stopwatch, the calendar, a LED light to make the screen readable in any situation, water resistance, and alarm. Classic features that are still essential in 2024.

Also, you can configure the watch to display the time in a 12 or 24-hour format, adapting to everyone’s preference. And if you’re concerned about its battery life, we have good news. You could travel to Mars and back and its battery would still be alive, as its estimated battery life is a whopping three years.

Its splash-proof protection allows you to wear it on a rainy day, although unfortunately the brand recommends not to submerge it to ensure its proper functioning. A curious fact is that its alarm lasts 20 seconds, but you can snooze it as many times as you want… just be careful not to stay in bed all morning!