Adam Schiff knocks Katie Porter for calling their heated race rigged

Representative Adam Schiff responded calmly to Representative Katie Porter’s claims that their Senate race in California was rigged. Schiff emphasized that using the term “rigged” can have negative connotations and stated that the election was legitimate. Ultimately, Schiff won the primary with Porter coming in third. Despite Porter’s complaints, she was gracious in conceding and congratulating Schiff. The California Senate primary was one of the most expensive races of the 2024 cycle. Schiff is now the frontrunner for the general election against Republican Steve Garvey. Democrats face a tough battle to hold the Senate in 2024, with Schiff stressing the importance of Democrats supporting each other rather than attacking one another. Additionally, Schiff expressed concerns about former President Trump’s handling of classified information.

